Farah Khan's 61st Birthday: Bollywood Icons Share Heartwarming Wishes

Farah Khan is a renowned director, choreographer, dancer, writer, producer and actress who predominantly works in Bollywood. Farah Khan has worked in Tamil cinema and international projects, including Monsoon Wedding, Bombay Dreams, Vanity Fair, Marigold: An Adventure in India and the Chinese film Perhaps Love, among others. Apart from her filmmaking career, Farah Khan has also choreographed for several films, which has even got her the National Film Award for Best Choreography. On the occasion of her 61st birthday, let’s take a look at the movies she has directed.

For the uninitiated, Farah Khan has been a part of the entertainment industry for over three decades. The choreographer, who started her career as a background dancer, went on to become a stalwart choreographer and ventured into direction with the Shah Rukh Khan starrer superhit movie Main Hoon Na.

She turned out to be immensely successful in the field of direction too. On the personal front, she married Shirish Kunder, and the couple is blessed with triplets. Farah just recently started her own YouTube channel that features her house help, Dilip. Farah and Dilip’s fun camaraderie went on to become a superhit with fans online.

Many Bollywood stalwarts have taken to their social media account to wish her on her milestone.

Actress Shilpa Shetty, celebrating her longtime friend, shared a picture on her social media account and wrote, “To the one-woman army I can never say NO to! Stay healthy, happy and amazing, my darling. Love you @farahkhankunder.” Actress Kajol also took to her social media account to wish her longtime BFF. She shared a photo of herself and Farah exchanging a warm hug, both smiling. She wrote,” To the Queen of choreography & cooking, a very happy birthday! @farahkhankunder

Actor and digital creator Vivaan Shah, who was a part of Farah Khan’s Happy New Year, also showered love on the director. Posting a throwback picture, Vivaan wrote, “Happyy Happyy Happiest Birthdayyy”@ farahkhankunder. Our Bob Fosse and our Molière as well!! A visionary, a humorist, a satirist, a cinema scholar and one of the kindest, warmest, most awesome and entertaining human beings on planet earth! You’re a rockstar! Love you lotsss Ma’m.” (Agencies)

