‘FARZI 2’: Shahid Kapoor shares latest update on web series

Shahid Kapoor ventured into OTT space with web series “Farzi”. The show on Amazon Prime Video also starred Vijay Sethupathi and Raashii Khanna. It was a massive hit. Directed by Raj and DK, Farzi was all about a counterfeiting and the dangers of producing fake currency notes. Now fans are quite interested to know about “Farzi 2”. The makers have announced the second instalment of the web series but it is taking longer than expected for it to begin. Fans are much curious to get the update. Shahid Kapoor has something to say.

The actor attended the special screening of Raj and DK’s upcoming show “Citadel: Honey Bunny”. It is here that he informed all about “Farzi 2”. When asked when the shooting of the web series with begin and what is the update, Shahid Kapoor stated that only the directors can tell something about it. ‘Ask Raj and DK about it,’ he said. He then added that once the script of the show is ready, they will begin shooting. He added that these things take time but assured that once everything is in place, the work will begin. At the event, Shahid Kapoor extended all the best to the makers of “Citadel: Honey Bunny” as the web series is set to release soon. The Amazon Prime Video web series will begin streaming from November 7. It is the India chapter of Citadel series and stars Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead. The first chapter had Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden in the lead.

Apart from “Farzi 2”, Shahid Kapoor has “Deva” in his kitty. It is an action thriller that is directed by Rosshan Andrrews. The makers have locked the date of February 14, 2025 for its release. Shahid Kapoor would be seen as a fierce cop in the film. The first look has already created quite a stir among the fans. Pooja Hegde plays the leading lady. (Agencies)

