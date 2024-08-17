‘Fashion 2 would be about diminishing presence of supermodels’: Madhur Bhandarkar

Madhur Bhandarkar might just make Fashion 2. In a recent interview, the filmmaker mentioned that the Priyanka Chopra- Kangana Ranaut starrer has the potential for a sequel. The filmmaker stated that if he ever makes a sequel of the hit film, he would shed light on the diminishing presence of supermodels in today’s time as celebrities and social media infleuncers have taken centre stage as showstoppers.

“I feel Fashion has all the potential for a sequel. Today, the world of fashion has changed. As a filmmaker, I feel I have a lot of material and hence, it can be turned into a show, spanning a couple of seasons. But it also is apt for a film. Hence, nothing has been decided yet. The subject, however, is interesting. Social media has completely taken over. There was a time when we used to hear of supermodels. But in the last few years, can you recall the name of any supermodel? Bollywood celebs have taken over and have become showstoppers,” Madhur said.

“This is what I want to ask through Fashion 2 – where have these supermodels disappeared? A girl sitting in some small town can be a model or an influencer. I want to focus on these aspects,” the filmmaker added.

The film was released in 2008 and featured Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut, Mugdha Godse, Arjan Bajwa, Arbaaz Khan and Samir Soni among others in key roles. The film revolves around Meghna Mathur (played by Priyanka), who is a small-town girl but wants to become a glamourous supermodel. As she makes her debut in the fashion industry, she discovers its dark secrets and learns that in this corrupt world, success isn’t easy. (Agencies)

