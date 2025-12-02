'Fast and Furious' actor Zachery Ty Bryan arrested for alleged probation violation

American actor and film producer Zachery Ty Bryan, best known for his role as Brad Taylor in the popular sitcom Home Improvement, has landed in legal trouble. The former child star has reportedly been arrested in Lane County on a probation violation. Let's delve into knowing more.

According to reports, the actor and his girlfriend, Johnnie Faye Cartwright, were both taken into custody and booked. He was taken in, allegedly, into custody for violating probation from his prior domestic violence conviction, while Cartwright is facing five separate charges, i.e, one count of driving under the influence, three counts of reckless endangerment, and one count of attempted first-degree assault.

Reportedly, the actor is currently being held without bail at Lane County and is scheduled to be released on December 3. (Agencies)

