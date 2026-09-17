Fendi’s Rs 8 lakh ‘Gujarati mirror work bag’ sparks outrage

India's rich craftsmanship has long inspired global fashion, but luxury brands are increasingly facing criticism for using traditional Indian designs without adequately acknowledging their origins. Months after Prada faced controversy over its version of the Kolhapuri chappal, Fendi has drawn attention for its "Baguette 26424: Multicolour Re Edition" bag, featuring embroidery, mirrors and beads reminiscent of traditional Gujarati and Rajasthani craftsmanship. The bag is reportedly priced at around $10,000 (Rs 8.3 lakh), despite similar embroidered bags being widely available in Indian markets for a fraction of the cost. the bag sparked criticism online, with entrepre

neur Goenka calling it a "Navratri bag" and questioning the lack of credit to Indian artisans. Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw also described the design as cultural appropriation, arguing that repackaging traditional Indian craft as luxury without recognising the artisans undermines their work and heritage. However, Fendi has previously highlighted Indian craftsmanship. In April, the brand shared a video showing Chanakya artisans creating a similar design using sequins, beads and mirrors. While Fendi has acknowledged Indian craftsmanship in the past, the specific bag in question has not been publicly credited to its Indian roots, prompting renewed debate over recognition and attribution in the luxury fashion industry. (Agencies)

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