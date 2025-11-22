GI recognition for Arunachal’s dao, a boost to indigenous craftsmanship: Mein

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The Arunachal Pradesh dao, a traditional handcrafted blade revered across tribal communities, has received the Geographical Indication (GI) tag, marking a major milestone in the preservation of the state's indigenous craftsmanship.

Announcing the development, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein said the recognition reaffirms the cultural and economic value of the state's ancestral blacksmithing traditions.

"The Arunachal Pradesh Dao is meticulously hand-forged by master artisans using techniques passed down over generations," Mein said in a post on X on Friday.

"Each piece embodies functional utility as well as the courage, identity and cultural endurance of our tribes. This recognition further strengthens our efforts to preserve indigenous craftsmanship and promote our cultural economy," he said.

Mein added that the dao's GI certification will open new avenues for artisans, improve market access, and help safeguard authentic production practices.

"It's forged in tradition, shaped by heritage, and now it carries official recognition," he said.

"We will support our artisans through training, branding, and marketing linkages so that the value of this heritage reaches their homes and livelihoods," he added.

Arunachal Pradesh has in recent years emerged as one of the Northeast's key contributors to India's list of GI-protected products. The state has already secured several GI tags across categories such as handloom, agricultural produce and traditional crafts.

