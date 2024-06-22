“Fifty Shades of Grey” actress Dakota Johnson has wardrobe malfunction mid-interview

“Fifty Shades of Grey” actress Dakota Johnson is a pro at handling wardrobe malfunctions since she keeps having them. Recently, during an interview with Jimmy Kimmel, the actress sprung to action as soon as a part of her dress unhooked and was about to come off.

Dakota Johnson was attending an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live to discuss her new film, Daddio, in which she stars with Sean Penn. After Jimmy introduced her and spoke a bit about her film and role in it, he saw Dakota struggling with the strap of her dress. Jimmy was seen asking her, “Part of your dress just came unhooked. You all right?” Dakota who looked a bit shaken laughed and replied, “My dress just — it just fell off.”

Dakota was wearing a pretty black slip dress for the episode with metal pieces adorned with floral charms serving as the straps. One of the straps appeared to have broken, causing Johnson to have to hold it in place so the top of her dress wouldn’t fall down. As it unhooked, Dakota said, “Well, I’ll just hold it.”

Jimmy Kimmel then joked that she just needed to “hold the important part,” to which the actress placed both hands over her chest to keep the top of her dress up. Shifting everyone’s attention back to her film, Dakota joked, “The movie is really good.”

This is not the first time that Dakota Johnson has faced a wardrobe malfunction on a late-night TV show. Previously, in January 2022, Dakota was seen wearing a minidress during an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden. As she crossed her legs and placed her hands over her thighs, host James Corden noticed her discomfort and asked, “Are you okay? Are you alright? Do you want my jacket?”

At the time too, Dakota replied, “I’m okay. It’s nothing nobody hasn’t already seen,” referring to her nude scenes as Anastasia Steele in the Fifty Shades films. (Agencies)

