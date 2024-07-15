Filmmaker Siddharth Anand, Mahaveer Jain team up for global thriller movie

Bollywood filmmaker Siddharth Anand, celebrated for his blockbuster hits like ‘Pathaan’ and ‘War’, is set to embark on an international filmmaking journey alongside producer Mahaveer Jain.

The duo has announced their collaboration on an ambitious thriller inspired by the life of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, a revered global spiritual leader and humanitarian. The upcoming film will highlight a pivotal moment in Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s life, his influential intervention in Colombia’s decades-long civil war, which remarkably concluded without a single shot fired.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of Latin America, the narrative promises to captivate global audiences with its compelling storyline and rich cultural tapestry.

The announcement coincided with the recent World Cultural Festival held in Washington, D.C, a monumental event that united millions from over 180 countries. This gathering underscored the theme of unity and peaceful coexistence, echoing the principles that Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar advocates through his teachings.

In a statement, Siddharth Anand expressed his excitement about venturing into international cinema, emphasizing the film’s potential to resonate with audiences worldwide. “This project goes beyond entertainment; it’s about conveying a profound message of peace and harmony,” said Anand.(ANI)

