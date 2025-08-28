FIR filed against Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone in fraud case

An FIR has been filed against Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur court. Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, as well as six other Hyundai employees, have been charged with fraud in relation to a car that allegedly had manufacturing flaws. The actors are Hyundai’s brand ambassadors. Kirti Singh, a resident of Bharatpur, Rajasthan, filed the complaint, alleging that her Hyundai vehicle experienced malfunctions from the start. She said that the business ignored her concerns in spite of her frequent protests.

According to Indian law, brand ambassadors can be held liable if a product they promote is shown to be flawed or deceptive, which is why Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone were mentioned in the FIR.

Under the 2019 Consumer Protection Act, endorsers who make deceptive or inaccurate ads may be subject to penalties from the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA). Kirti Singh alleged that she bought the car because of the celebrity endorsements.

The case was initially filed as a private complaint at Bharatpur’s CJM Court No. 2. The Mathura Gate Police Station was ordered by the court to file a formal complaint. Police have filed a case under Section 420 (cheating) and other pertinent laws in response to the court instructions. Police in Bharatpur have started looking into the matter.

Since 1998, when Hyundai debuted its hatchback Santro in the Indian market, Shah Rukh Khan has been connected to Hyundai India. He has participated in a number of advertising efforts, such as the Auto Expo 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5 electric SUV launch. In December 2023, Deepika Padukone joined Hyundai as a brand ambassador. Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone recently appeared in an advertisement for the 2024 Hyundai Creta. They portray undercover officers showcasing the SUV’s attributes in the commercial. The campaign’s narrative approach demonstrates the car’s capabilities. (Agencies)

Also Read: ‘Will kill you like Baba Siddiqui’: Mumbai bizman alleges extortion threat from Pakistan

Also Watch: