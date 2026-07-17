First Reviews: Critics Hail Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey as a Visual Masterpiece

Christopher Nolan returns to the big screen with The Odyssey, his first period drama and an adaptation of Homer's legendary epic. The film releases in theatres on July 17, and early reviews have been overwhelmingly positive after the review embargo was lifted two days before release.

Starring Matt Damon as Odysseus, the story follows the Greek hero's perilous journey home after the Trojan War as he struggles to reunite with his wife, Penelope (Anne Hathaway), and son, Telemachus (Tom Holland). Critics have praised Nolan's grand vision, with many calling it his biggest and most ambitious film yet.

The R-rated epic has debuted with a 96% Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes. It is also Nolan's first feature shot entirely in IMAX and boasts an ensemble cast led by Damon, Hathaway, and Holland. Ahead of its release, Nolan and the cast promoted the film in London, France, India, and the United States.

Reviewers have hailed the film as both visually spectacular and emotionally powerful. David Rooney of The Hollywood Reporter described it as "a meditative action movie both immense and intimate," adding that while the episodic structure occasionally slows the narrative, audiences seeking a large-scale cinematic spectacle will appreciate Nolan's bold retelling of Homer's epic.

David Ehrlich of IndieWire called it a natural follow-up to Oppenheimer, praising its IMAX presentation and concluding that although it is "too clunky to be S-tier Nolan," the final act makes the journey worthwhile. In a separate review, Ehrlich also described the film as one of Nolan's best and praised Matt Damon's performance as career-defining.

Writing for The Guardian, Peter Bradshaw declared that "Nolan goes god-tier" with a breathtaking epic, calling the film a vast and haunting vision that explores loss, perseverance, and the search for meaning.

Meanwhile, Manohla Dargis of The New York Times praised the film's ambition and craftsmanship, describing it as "a passion in every frame." She noted that the movie combines Nolan's signature themes, inventive storytelling, and blockbuster spectacle while continuing to push the boundaries of mainstream filmmaking. (Agencies)

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