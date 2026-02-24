BAFTA 2026: Leonardo DiCaprio starrer 'One Battle After Another' wins Best Film

Leonardo DiCaprio starrer and Paul Thomas Anderson directorial 'One Battle After Another' is now on its way to the Oscars with a grand win at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) 2026.

The movie has won the 'Best Film' honour at the 79th edition of BAFTA. Leonardo, Paul and the other cast members received the award at the event. With this, the film took home six prizes, including best director for Paul Thomas Anderson.

'One Battle After Another' is loosely based on the 1990 novel Vineland by Thomas Pynchon. The thriller centres on a group of former revolutionaries who reunite after 16 years to confront an enemy that has re-emerged. DiCaprio plays Bob Ferguson, with Regina Hall co-starring as Deandra.

Written and directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, 'One Battle After Another' features a starry supporting cast including Benicio del Toro, Teyana Taylor and Sean Penn.

Along with this, 'One Battle After Another' has bagged the Best Film awards at Critics' Choice Awards 2026, Directors Guild of America Awards 2026, Golden Globes 2026, Gotham Awards 2025 and many other prestigious award shows which took place in 2025 and early parts of this year. (ANI)

