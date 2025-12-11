Rehman Dakait fever: Internet hails Akshaye Khanna’s best performance yet

Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar is doing outstanding at the box office, with people going berserk about the spy thriller, its character and the performances by the actors. However, amid all things good, the internet has gone crazy over Khanna’s performance as Rehman Dakait, the gangster of Lyari town.

Khanna, who has been in the industry for several decades and has worked in numerous films, has found a new fanbase with his compelling and chilling performance, which has made him stand out in the cast, and has also driven audience, with many calling it one of the most gripping performances of the year.

Starting the year with the nuanced performance, and ending it with the rawness of Rahman Dekait. In Dhurandhar, Ranveer is the lead hero as Hamza Ali Mazari, but it was Akshaye’s performance that ruled the entire film, from his entry to his random dance on the Arabic song FA9LA by hip-hop singer Flipperachi. Akshaye’s black, suave look has taken audiences by complete surprise.

In most of his career, Khanna had played rather funny and soft roles that had often been overlooked despite his prolific work. But in Dhurandhar, he has introduced him to an entirely new base of viewers with his negative portrayal, which the audience might not be expecting from him.

Months before the actor showed the world his Rehman Dakait expressions, he gave another outstanding performance in Vicky Kaushal’s Chhava, in which he played the role of Aurangzeb and stole the show with his haunting silence and menacing looks. During this period, many were shocked to notice the actor’s transformation into a Mughal emperor.

The film has sparked a huge conversation across social media, to the point where people are calling this one of the finest performances of his career. (Agencies)

