The 54th International Emmy Awards, held in New York on Monday, November 23 (November 24 in India), celebrated excellence in international television, bringing together actors, television personalities and creators from across the world.

Hosted by actor Michael Urie, the ceremony recognised outstanding productions and performances across 16 categories.

France's period drama 'Carême', produced by VVZ and Shine Fiction for Apple TV, emerged as the winner in the Best Drama Series category. It defeated three other nominees, including India's 'Real Kashmir Football Club', the UK's 'A Thousand Blows' and Argentina's 'Menem'.

Argentina took home the Best Comedy Series award, with Netflix's 'División Palermo - Season 2', also known as 'Community Squad', winning the category. It competed against India's 'Vir Das: Fool Volume', along with 'Man vs Baby' and 'Old Dog, New Tricks'.

The United Kingdom enjoyed a strong performance at the ceremony, securing several major awards. Bobby Schofield won Best Performance by an Actor for 'Unforgivable', while 'Prisoner 951' was named Best TV Movie/Mini-Series. The UK also won in the Best Documentary category for 'Louis Theroux: The Settlers'.

Belgium's Mona Mina Leon received the Best Performance by an Actress award for 'Holy Sh!t', while Türkiye won Best Telenovela for 'Leyla'. South Africa's 'The Philipstown Wirecar Grand Prix' was recognised as Best Sports Documentary, and Germany won Best Arts Programming for 'Der Talentierte Mr. F.'.

Other winners included Belgium's 'The Class of 2000' in the Best Short-Form Series category and several UK productions across children's programming, news, current affairs and non-scripted entertainment.

Netflix's Bela Bajaria received the International Emmy Founders Award, while Gerhard Zeiler of Warner Bros. Discovery International was honoured with the International Emmy Directorate Award.

India had two nominations but returned without a trophy. SonyLIV's 'Real Kashmir Football Club' missed out in the Best Drama Series category, while comedian Vir Das' 'Fool Volume' lost in the Best Comedy Series category.

However, Das achieved a significant milestone with his nomination, becoming the first Indian performer to receive three International Emmy nominations. He had previously won the award in 2023. (Agencies)

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