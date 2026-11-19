Buenos Aires : Nico Paz, Julian Alvarez and Franco Mastantuono each scored twice as Argentina cruised to a 7-0 home win over Costa Rica in an international friendly. Alexis Mac Allister was also on target at the Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium in Cordoba as Argentina repeated the scoreline of its friendly against Burkina Faso in Buenos Aires last month.

Costa Rica controlled less than a third of the possession, barely entering its attacking third. Just seven minutes into the game, Paz pounced on a rebound at the edge of the penalty area and, with an exquisite finish, scored the first goal. The minutes following the goal were completely controlled by Lionel Scaloni's team, who moved the ball between the midfielders and tried to attack down the wings. Despite this, Costa Rica forced captain Emiliano Martínez into a great save after a counter-attack. Argentina were leading 4-0 in the first half.

The result followed Argentina's 2-1 home loss to Uruguay and Costa Rica's 2-0 away defeat to Ecuador on Friday. (IANS )

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