Friendship Day: ‘Naam Namak Nishan’ to celebrate brotherhood among army officers

On the occasion of Friendship Day, the makers of the upcoming drama series starring Varun Sood, Danish Sood, Helly Shah, Karan Vohra and Roshni Walia announced the title. The series titled 'Naam Namak Nishan', is a tribute to the true spirit of brotherhood among Indian Army officers.

The series centres around meaningful themes of brotherhood and love for the nation, the series beautifully captures the essence of genuine bonds as it follows the journey of young cadets at the prestigious Officers Training Academy (OTA) in Chennai.

Along their journey, marked by rigorous training and personal growth, the cadets overcome the divides of race, caste, class, sex, and creed to discover the true meaning of brotherhood, forging unbreakable connections that mirror the spirit of patriotism and unity within the Indian Armed Forces.

Taking to Instagram, streaming platform, Amazon miniTV treated fans with new series announcement.

They also shared a poster and captioned the post, "Officers Training Academy ki deewaro ke beech ye kahaani hai dil, dosti aur determination ki #NaamNamakNishan releasing 14 Aug.”

As soon as the announcement was made, fans chimed in the comment section. One of the users wrote, "Damn excited." Another user commented, "This is going to be the best for sure."

Produced by Juggernaut Productions, the upcoming series boasts a stellar cast including Varun Sood, Danish Sood, Helly Shah, Karan Vohra and Roshni Walia in key roles. The story revolves around the dynamic between Yuvraj and Gurbaaz, two young cadets from contrasting social backgrounds. (ANI)

Also Read: Actor Varun Dhawan performed ‘jolting’ stunts by himself for ‘Baby John’

Also Watch: