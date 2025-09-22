From Amitabh to Dharmendra: First love stories of evergreen Bollywood icons

The real life love stories of these Bollywood icons reveal that they too had experienced love and heartbreak not only on screen but off screen also.

First Love Story Of Bollywood Icons

Evergreen Bollywood icons like Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra have won the hearts of their fans with their fine acting skills and rich personality. They have buzzed the B town with their relationships and marriage. But do you ever wonder, who was their very first love in real life? Scroll down to know these interesting facts.

Amitabh Bachchan

Bollywood's Big B early life romance is often associated with Rekha or his wife Jaya Bachchan. But the actor's first off-screen love story was not with Rekha or Jaya, it was with Maya. As per report, It all started in Kolkata, when Bachchan met with Maya who was working with British Airways. After Bachchan moved to Bombay to fulfill his acting career, the love relationship between the two began to fade away and they eventually broke up. Then Amitabh Bachchan met Jaya Bhaduri on the sets of Ek Nazar, where the two fall for each other and later Jaya became his wife.

Rajesh Khanna

The legendary actor, Rajesh Khanna had a huge fan following from women because of his romantic roles. The actor's love life remained in buzz with his marriage to Dimple Kapadia and relationship with Anju Mahendru. According to Yasser Usman's biography Rajesh Khanna: The Untold Story of India's First Superstar, the first time he fell in love with someone was Surekha. Khanna was in love with Surekha at a young age and their relationship could not last long.

Dharmendra

Dharmendra and Hema Malini have made headlines with their epic love saga but their love story was not just easy before their marriage. Dharmendra was already married to Prakash Kaur in Punjab and had four children when he was struggling to make his career in Mumbai. He was mesmerized by the company of Hema from the very first day on the sets of Tu Haseen Mai Jawan and the love between the two bloomed. His first Prakash Kaur didn't agree for a divorce. Facing legal hurdles to marry with Hema, he converted himself to Islam in a bold move. In 1980, Dharmendra and Hema Malini tied the knot in Iyengar-style wedding.

Jeetendra

Veteran actor, Jeetendra has a whirlwind of love life and marriage in his life. The first love of his life which he also later married was Shobha Kapoor. Despite his linkages to several other women in the industry, he was determined to marry Shobha and the couple got married in 1974. As Jeetendra continue to date then Bollywood divas, he and Hema Malini almost tied knot amid tensions with their respective partners. But it couldn't reach the full fledged wedding as Dharmendra interrupted between them. In his then career, he also dated actresses like Sridevi and Jaya Prada even having two kids. Later, he ended his friendship with Sridevi because his wife, Shobha got angry on him. Jeetendra broke out on his dating rumours with Jaya Prada and clarified that he was not linked to the actress in the other way.

Vinod Khanna

The action hero and dancing star, Vinod Khanna, had a turbulent love life. In his early days of film and theatre career, he met a young girl Geetanjali Taleyarkha and they fall in love with each other. Finally, the duo married in 1970 and was blessed with two children. Things started to take a twist when Khanna decided to live in Osho's ashram for spiritual awakening, leaving behind his family and acting life. Geetanjali had given divorce to him for his unexpected decision. When Khanna returned to Mumbai, he made comeback in Bollywood with various films. That was the time when he met Kavita Daftary and the two got married in 1990. Vinod Khanna passed away on April 2017 and the on the same evening his first wife Geetanjali also passed away. (agencies)

