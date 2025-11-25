From ‘Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere’ to ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’, Bollywood mourns the loss of ‘He-Man’

Dharmendra's legacy will always be defined by his charm, versatility, and deep connection to his fans, making him an eternal legend in the history of Indian cinema.

Akshay Kumar remembered Dharmendra with a gratitude post, he thanked the late actor for inspiring generations, recalling how so many young boys growing up at the time wanted to be like him.

"Growing up, Dharmendra ji was the hero every boy wanted to be...our industry's original He-Man. Thank you for inspiring generations. You'll live on through your films and the love you spread. Om Shanti," Akshay posted on Instagram.

In her Instagram post, actor Sushmita Sen described Dharmendra as an incredible human being who touched lives like a blessing.

Filmmaker Karan Johar paid tribute to legendary actor Dharmendra in an emotional social media post on Monday.

"It is an end of an ERA..... a massive mega star... the embodiment of a HERO in mainstream cinema... incredibly handsome and the most enigmatic screen presence ... he is and will always be a bonafide Legend of Indian Cinema... defining and richly present in the pages of cinema history ... but mostly he was the best human being... he was so loved by everyone in our industry ....," Karan's Instagram post read. (ANI)

