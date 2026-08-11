From Guwahati to Los Angeles: Bhargav Choudhury rocks Hollywood's biggest stage

From growing up surrounded by Assamese music and Bihu celebrations to performing on some of Los Angeles' most iconic stages, Guwahati-born musician Bhargav Choudhury is carving out an international career in music.

Choudhury moved to Los Angeles in 2016 to study at the prestigious Musicians Institute. Since then, he has become an established presence in the city's live music circuit, performing at venues including the Whisky a Go Go, The Viper Room and the Teragram Ballroom. He has also held a residency at the Hollywood Roosevelt and performed at halftime during the 2025 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament, an event covered by KTLA.

Choudhury says his musical identity was shaped by the contrast between his Assamese roots and his early exposure to international rock and metal. Growing up in Guwahati, he listened to artists such as Bhupen Hazarika, Zubeen Garg and Papon while also discovering bands including Linkin Park, Green Day, Deep Purple and Iron Maiden. Forming a band with school friends gave him his first experience of songwriting, rehearsing and performing.

Although his career has taken him thousands of miles from home, Choudhury remains closely connected to Assam's music community. He completed a mini tour of Northeast India in 2022 and continues to stay in touch with musicians and singers from the region. He hopes to collaborate with more artists from back home in the future.

For Choudhury, moving to Los Angeles also brought an important lesson: talent alone is not enough. He credits professionalism, networking, consistency, preparation and genuine relationships for helping him establish himself in a highly competitive music industry.

His time at Musicians Institute reinforced those values, teaching him the importance of showing up prepared, remaining open to different perspectives and building trust with fellow musicians.

Performing at legendary venues has also given Choudhury a deeper appreciation of his journey. One of his most memorable experiences was opening for Eagles of Death Metal at the Teragram Ballroom with the Billy McNicol Trio, where the group received encouragement from lead singer Jesse Hughes. Another highlight came after the NCAA halftime performance, when the event's musical director personally praised the band backstage.

Despite his growing international career, Choudhury says his Indian and Assamese identity remains an important part of his musical perspective. His journey from Guwahati to Los Angeles reflects not only his ambitions as a musician but also the growing global reach of talent from Assam and the Northeast.

For aspiring musicians back home, his story carries a simple message: an international career can be built without losing touch with one's roots. (Agencies)

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