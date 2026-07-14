From Onion Fritters to Vada Pav 5 lip-smacking savouries to enjoy this monsoon season

The arrival of the monsoon often brings cravings for lip-smacking food. From crispy fritters to spicy street-food delights, these savoury favourites are perfect for enjoying with a steaming cup of tea during the rainy season.

5 Must-Have Monsoon Savoury

The arrival of the monsoon not only brings a refreshing sense of calm but also sparks cravings for hot, savoury snacks. As the rains cool the air, paint the skies grey, and usher in a gentle breeze, all an individual can crave are some crispy, flavour-packed treats that turn every rainy evening into a delicious experience.

Onion Fritters

Golden! Crispy! Slightly sweet! Onion Fritters (bhajiya) is one of the most favourite monsoon savouries for every individual. Made by coating thinly cut round onions in gram flour (besan) and spices, and served with hot masala tea and green coriander and mint chutney, nothing can beat these iconic Indian fritters on a rainy day.

Moong Dal Chilla

Looking for a healthy option in this rainy season? Moong dal chilla is the perfect monsoon savoury. Packed with protein, these lentil pancakes are soft inside and crispy on the outside. It is made with soaked yellow moong dal blended with ginger, green chillies, and some usual spices and a drizzle of desi ghee, which will satisfy your cravings while remaining incredibly light and easy to digest.

Vada Pav

This monsoon season, don't miss out on Vada Pav. The crispy, spiced potato vada paired with buttery pav, fiery garlic gunpowder, and a fried green chilli with a pinch of salt on it is a perfect balance in the cool rainy weather.

Roasted Corn (Bhutta)

Roasted corn, also known as bhutta in the local language, is the tongue-hitting rainy-day comfort snack. To make it, roast a corn cob over an open flame until it is charred and slightly burnt, then brush it with melted butter or ghee. Coat it by rubbing it with a lemon dipped in a mix of chaat masala, red chilli powder, and black salt.

Masala Peanut Chaat

A recipe that will take less than 10 minutes to make is masala peanut chaat. One of the ultimate monsoon comfort foods, it is a perfect blend of protein-packed crunch, topped off with tangy spices and fresh veggies. Pair this hot-and-spicy bhujiya with some lemon and a fresh cup of ginger chai for an ideal rainy-day snack. (Agencies)

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