From Prosthetic Statues to Faux Nipples: The Met Gala 2026 Looks That Missed the Fashion Memo

From South Korean BLACKPINK idols Lisa and Rose to Blake Lively and many more, one of the biggest nights of a fashion event, the Met Gala 2026, is definitely creating a buzz on social media. With high drama and fashion, not every outfit can make the mark. From over-the-top experiments to confusing outfits, here are some of the looks that maybe missed the fashion memo.

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner made her appearance once again at the event, donning a nude corset with faux nipples underneath a voluminous skirt. She completed her look with a silver necklace with rhinestones and chandelier earrings with pearls and crystals.

Heidi Klum

Supermodel Heidi Klum made her appearance on the Met Gala red carpet wearing a full-body prosthetic suit designed to replicate a 19th-century marble sculpture. In addition, the look had utilised latex and spandex to mimic the classical wet drapery aesthetic found in historical Italian artworks. It was a collaboration between Klum and makeup artist Mike Marino, the owner of Prosthetic Renaissance. Marino has been the primary creator behind Heidi Klum’s elaborate annual Halloween transformations since 2011, including her famous 2022 worm costume and 2024 E.T. look.

Lena Mahfouf

French social media personality and author made her entrance at the fashion event in a nearly naked ensemble. Lena Mahfouf turned heads with her outfit, in which the top was only a metal hands bustier made by Burc Akyol, as per the post shared by the label. She paired it with a French label’s caryatid-draped jersey skirt, per Lomellini, which was a shade of powdery blue. She completed her look with bold blue and white eye makeup and strappy white heels.

Cardi B

Cardi B made everyone’s heads turn with her Met Gala ensemble on the red carpet. The rapper was seen wearing a giant sheer Marc Jacobs dress with a black lace overlay which seemed to look like part of the human body.

Russell Westbrook

American professional basketball player for the Sacramento Kings of the National Basketball Association wore a Gap Studio by Zac Posen. The outfit is a monochromatic blue ensemble, which he paired with tailored trousers with an open jacket. (Agencies)

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