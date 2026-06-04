FWICE Withdraws Non-Cooperation Order Against Ranveer Singh After IMPPA Intervention in Don 3 Dispute

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has withdrawn its non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh after the actor's abrupt exit from Don 3. Following it, several celebs and film bodies opposed FWICE's decision, leading to an intense debate across the industry and the internet.

The FWICE have now announced that they have "withdrawn" their decision after the "intervention" of the lndian Motion Picture Producers' Association (IMPPA). The film body has called for a "constructive and amicable resolution" in the ongoing issues between Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment over Don 3.

"Over the course of subsequent discussions and deliberations, and after taking into consideration the intervention and appeal made by lndian Motion Picture Producers'Association (IMPPA) (respected producer body), it was collectively felt that the matter should now move towards a constructive and amicable resolution in the larger interest of maintaining harmony and unity within the entertainment industry," read the press statement of FWICE.

It continued, "lt has always been our endeavour that differences or disputes within the fraternity are resolved through dialogue, mutual understanding, and responsible cooperation rather than prolonged discord. ln continuation of the same spirit of responsibility towards the industry and its members, we hereby announce the withdrawal of the Non-Cooperation Directive (NCD) issued against Mr. Ranveer Singh with immediate effect. This decision has been taken after careful thought, introspection, and constructive discussions, keeping in mind the collective sentiments and larger welfare of the film fraternity. The entertainment industry has always thrived on mutual respect, collaboration, and solidarity amongst its stakeholders, and it is important that all efforts ultimately contribute towards maintaining these core values."

The statement read, "We would especially like to acknowledge and place on record our sincere gratitude to the lndian Motion Picture Producers' Association (IMPPA), one of the country's oldest, largest, and most respected representative bodies of producers, for its timely intervention, valuable guidance, and earnest efforts in resolving this matter. We also extend our appreciation to Mr. Abhay Sinha, president of IMPPA, for his expert leadership, balanced approach, and continued commitment towards safeguarding the interests and harmony of the lndian film industry."

"At the same time, we also strongly believe that matters affecting members of the fraternity should, wherever possible, be resolved through dialogue, understanding, and collective responsibility. It is this spirit of goodwill, mutual respect, and consideration for the larger interests of the industry that we have decided to withdraw the NCD issued against Mr. Ranveer Singh," the statement added.

Appreciating the support by IMPPA on addressing the issue over the Don 3 row, FWICE said that they, "also appreciate the assurance extended by IMPPA that the concerns and issues involved in the matter shall be addressed seriously and constructively with all concerned parties, with a sincere endeavour towards achieving an amicable, fair, and mutually beneficial resolution at the earliest."

"This step has been taken in good faith and with the hope that it will further strengthen the spirit of cooperation, understanding, and unity within the film fraternity. We remain committed to the welfare, integrity, and betterment of the lndian entertainment industry and look forward to continued cooperation and support from all stakeholders and respected industry bodies," the statement concluded. (ANI)

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