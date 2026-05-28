Manoj Bajpayee hopes for swift resolution in Ranveer Singh–FWICE ‘Don 3’ controversy

Amid the ongoing controversy surrounding Bollywood star Ranveer Singh’s exit from ‘Don 3’ and the subsequent non-cooperation directive issued against him by Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), actor Manoj Bajpayee on Wednesday expressed hope that the matter would be resolved soon.

Speaking at the trailer launch of his upcoming film ‘Governor’, Bajpayee said members of the film fraternity are largely learning about the issue through social media and do not have complete clarity on the developments.

“I must tell you one thing that all the people who are in this industry, they are only reading it on social media and we don’t have detailed information about it. But all we can say as colleagues or as fellow fraternity members is that we hope that the matter is sorted out soon,” he said.

On Monday, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) issued a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh in the Don 3 matter, claiming that the actor failed to respond to repeated requests to appear before the body and discuss the issue, despite being sent three reminders. (ANI)

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