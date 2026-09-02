Gal Gadot Says She Won’t Return as Wonder Woman, Criticises DC Over Cavill, Jenkins Exits

Gal Gadot has recently addressed her departure from the DC Universe and revealed that she is unlikely to reprise her iconic role as Diana Prince. She also pointed out the way the studio handled the exits of Henry Cavill and filmmaker Patty Jenkins during the franchise's transition under James Gunn and Peter Safran. She shared the details during her appearance on Josh Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast and discussed the uncertainty surrounding the once-planned Wonder Woman 3.

In 2023, the actor had said that Gunn and Safran wanted to continue with her as Diana in a third Wonder Woman film. However, subsequent reports questioned whether the project had actually been approved in the way Gadot had described. Looking back on those conversations, Gadot stated that she had been given the impression that another film was being considered with her.

When Horowitz asked whether she had been formally told that DC was moving in another direction, Gadot said, "They told me the opposite. They were like, 'We're going to develop it with you.' But I saw the way everybody else was handled, right? The Henry situation was not handled elegantly, to say the least. Same with Patty. [It] was not handled elegantly."

Her remarks refer to Cavill's exit as Superman and Jenkins' departure from the Wonder Woman franchise, both of which occurred as DC was preparing to establish a new continuity.

Speaking about the possibility of returning for another Wonder Woman film, she said, "Look, it's all about the script and the filmmaker, usually. I do think that, you know, for me to go and do, for example, another 'Wonder Woman,' I'm not sure I would at this point in my life, with four children and different schools and all of that, to check out all of them for such a long period of time. It doesn't work with my life anymore at this point." (Agencies)

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