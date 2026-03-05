‘God of War’ creator calls first-look poster from Amazon adaptation ‘terrible’

God of War’ creator David Jaffe slammed the first photo from Prime Video’s big-budget adaptation of his blockbuster PlayStation game.

The first-look poster shows actor Ryan Hurst as Kratos and Callum Vinson as Atreus, standing in the woods during a hunting scene. Soon after the photo was released, Jaffe took to his YouTube channel to post a video where he shared his views and ripped apart almost every element of the new poster, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“I’m sure everybody’s trying real hard, but it’s so dumb,” Jaffe said, adding it was “a terrible image.”

Jaffe commented on many parts of the picture, including Hurst’s facial expression and pose. He also spoke about Atreus’ hair and even pointed out what he felt was a fake-looking rock in the background.

“A good actor is a good actor, and that’s all you need. I’d much rather have a great actor who embodies the essence of the character and makes the character endearing, memorable, or iconic than someone who just looks like the person in the video game.”

“It is so bad in so many ways,” he marveled, as per The Hollywood Reporter. “[Kratos] just looks stupid. If you are going to reveal to most people a brand-new character that you hope is going to carry your series for the first time, and they’ve never really seen him before, and this is the way you introduce him? Maybe [Prime Video’s team was] like, ‘We really want to focus on the father-son story, and if we focus on him being, like, Spartan rage, maybe people will be like, ‘I don’t want to watch that show.’ But could you find a picture that doesn’t look like he’s shitting in the woods? Because that’s what the picture looks like... Neither of these characters look very interesting or appealing. If this was God of War: Dumb and Dumber edition, this is what you would expect, it’s a comedy.”

Prime Video has not commented on Jaffe’s remarks.

The series already has a two-season commitment. Emmy-winning director Frederick E.O. Toye will direct the first two episodes. The story will follow the recent God of War games. It will show Kratos and Atreus on a journey to spread the ashes of their wife and mother, Faye. During the journey, Kratos tries to teach his son to be a better god, while Atreus tries to teach his father how to be a better human. (ANI)

