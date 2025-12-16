Google offers heartwarming tribute to John Cena, celebrating his signature style

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) icon and 17-time world champion wrestler John Cena has bid an emotional farewell to his glorious in-ring career that spanned over two decades. Cena, who competed in his final professional wrestling match on Saturday, has received heartfelt tributes from across the globe.

To commemorate John Cena's retirement, Google also dropped a heartwarming tribute, with a nod to the wrestler-actor's signature style.

Speaking of which, a search for John Cena's name on the search engine prompts a small hand icon to appear at the bottom of the screen. Upon clicking on it, a hand appears on the screen and enacts Cena's iconic 'You Can't See Me' emote.

Cena, a record-breaking 17-time world champion, competed in his final professional wrestling match at Saturday Night's Main Event (SNME) on Sunday, where he suffered a submission loss to World Heavyweight Champion Gunther. The bout marked the end of one of the most decorated careers in WWE history.

Besides his decade-long dominance in the main event scene, Cena has also gathered considerable success in the mid-card scene, having won the WWE United States title five times and the WWE Intercontinental Championship once.

He also has two reigns each as WWE Tag Team Champion (one each with The Miz and David Otunga) and World Tag Team Champion (one each with Shawn Michaels and Batista).

Following the match, current WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, who had a Champion versus Champion bout against WWE NXT Champion Oba Femi on SNME, delivered a heartfelt speech highlighting Cena's enduring impact on professional wrestling.

While the WWE fraternity has extended tributes to the wrestler's legacy, celebrities like Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Varun Dhawan, Lilly Singh, and Dwayne Johnson also shared their admiration on social media. (ANI)

Also Read: Assamese Short Film Muga Wins Best Short Jury Award at Mumbai Shorts 2025