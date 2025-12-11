Zubeen Garg Tops Google’s ‘Year in Search 2025’ Trends

Guwahati: Google has released its “India’s Year in Search 2025: The A to Z of Trending Searches” report, revealed what captured the country’s curiosity throughout the year. Among the wide range of trending topics, spanning AI, films, sports, travel, and viral internet moments, tributes to singer Zubeen Garg stood out prominently.

Fans across India extensively searched for Zubeen Garg’s songs, legacy, and contributions to Assamese music and culture. Interest rose to the highest particularly during moments that celebrated the beloved artist, that reflected his deep emotional connection with audiences, especially in the Northeast.

Veteran actor Dharmendra also recorded high search, but Zubeen’s presence in the top list carried a uniquely personal resonance for many users.

Beyond personalities, India’s search habits included strong curiosity of the users to know about AI tools like Google Gemini and DeepSeek, as well as hit entertainment titles such as Kantara, Squid Game, and Final Destination. Sport events like the IPL and the Women’s World Cup dominated the sports segment, while destinations like Phu Quoc and Pondicherry emerged as popular travel interests. Social media trends, the Haldi water challenge to viral memes like the “67 meme” and Arjun Kapoor moments, turned out to be the year’s universal digital landscape.