Veteran British Actor Michael Byrne, Known for Indiana Jones and Harry Potter, Dies at 82

Veteran British actor Michael Byrne, widely renowned for his work in theatre, television, and film, has reportedly passed away at the age of 82 on June 20. The cause of his death has not been disclosed. He has had a career spanning over six decades, and was regarded as one of Britain’s most dependable character actors.

Byrne is survived by his former wife, actress Carole Nimmons, daughters Tara and Bryony, and grandchildren Tom, Chloe and Jasmine.

Over the years, Byrne has worked in more than 170 screen productions, earning recognition as one of Britain’s most reliable supporting actors. People may remember him for playing Colonel Ernst Vogel, an antagonist in Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade.

He was also seen in Force 10 from Navarone, another World War II-set film in which he portrayed a Nazi officer. In the world of wizards, Byrne portrayed the elderly Gellert Grindelwald in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1. He was later played by Johnny Depp and Mads Mikkelsen in the Fantastic Beasts film series.

Another memorable performance was in Braveheart, where he played the ruthless soldier Smythe opposite Mel Gibson. Some of his other best films include A Bridge Too Far, Tomorrow Never Dies, The Saint, Gangs of New York, The Sum of All Fears, Apt Pupil, Proof of Life, Battlefield Earth and Quartet.

Born in London in 1943, Byrne went to the city’s Central School of Speech and Drama before starting his acting journey in the early 1960s.

He was a National Theatre Company under the leadership of Laurence Olivier, performing in productions of Romeo and Juliet, Much Ado About Nothing, The Cherry Orchard, and The Seagull. (Agencies)

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