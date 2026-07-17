First Look of Haiwaan Unveiled as Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan Reunite After 17 Years

The makers of Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan starrer 'Haiwaan' have finally unveiled the first look posters from the film, taking audiences into a dark, intense, and unsettling world.

On Wednesday, KVN Productions and Thespian Films released the posters of Haiwaan, starring Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan as they stir mystery, menace and unrelenting tension.

Sharing the posters on his official social media handle, Akshay wrote, "One sees everything, One misses nothing, Haiwaniyat ab nahin rukegi! #Haiwaan arrives in cinemas on 11th September!"

Alongside Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan's dark expressions, the posters carry the messages, "Vengeance sees everything, Every sense is a weapon."

Earlier, Akshay teased the update on Instagram, sharing a cryptic message that read, "Bahut hasaa liya. Ab kal se Haiwaniyat Shuru."

Besides Akshay and Saif, 'Haiwaan' also features a stellar ensemble cast including Boman Irani, Saiyami Kher and Shriya Pilgaonkar in pivotal roles.

The film is produced under KVN Productions and Thespian Films by Venkat K Narayana and Shailaja Desai Fenn. The film is all set to release theatrically on September 11, 2026.

The film has already completed shooting. In December last year, director Priyadarshan shared pictures from the wrap-up celebrations on Instagram. The photos showed Saif Ali Khan cutting a cake with the cast and crew, while another picture featured the actor posing with the filmmaker and the team.

'Haiwaan' marks Akshay Kumar's and Saif Ali Khan's reunion after 17 years.

The duo, who previously worked together in films such as 'Main Khiladi Tu Anari', 'Yeh Dillagi', and 'Aarzoo', will be seen sharing screen space once again after 17 long years. They were last seen together in Vijay Krishna Acharya's directorial 'Tashan', which was released in 2008. (ANI)

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