“Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar”: Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s debut web series boasts of the largest set ever

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is making his web series debut with “Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar”. The web series boasts of an ensemble cast and grandeur like never before. Sanjay Leela Bhansali is known for his elaborate sets. The filmmaker loves to transcend people into a whole new world, a world created by him. And “Heeramandi” will be one such experience for viewers all across the globe. The Netflix series is set in the pre-Independence era. And Sanjay Leela Bhansali himself admits that “Heeramandi” is the largest ever set he has worked on. And he has worked on films such as Devdas, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat to name a few.

Ever since “Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar” was announced, all eyes and ears have been on the updates. Known for his grandeur on film sets and film narration, fans have been particularly very excited to know what the ace filmmaker has up his sleeve this time. Since Sanjay Leela Bhansali is making his web series debut with “Heeramandi”, they were eager to know the scale as well. We finally have it from the horse’s mouth itself. SLB himself confesses that “Heeramandi” is the largest ever set he has worked on. The director admits that he loves getting lost in bigger spaces and that he enjoys bug sets. As a child, Sanjay who lived in a 250-sq ft room would envision what if the wall gets pushed another 10 metres? With that mindset in continued pushing the boundaries and, now, he is here, gearing up for “Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar”.

As per a report in Architectural Digest, “Heeramandi” beats the biggest works of SLB which are “Devdas”, “Bajirao Mastani” and “Padmaavat” as well. And not just in terms of scale but also with art and architecture. The set was built in Mumbai’s Film City. About 700 craftsmen worked on “Heeramandi” set which was built on 60,000 wooden planks and metal frames. It took the craftsmen 7 months to build the whole set. The set spreads across 15 acres, as per reports. It has a Shahi Mahal, Khwabgaah, a mosque, a huge courtyard, a dancing hall, fountains, rooms with colonial architecture, Kothas and more. The furniture used is also bought by Sanjay Leela Bhansali for his own collection. (Agencies)

Also Read: Kalki 2989 AD: Prabhas charging 733% more than Amitabh Bachchan?

Also Watch: