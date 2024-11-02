Heidi Klum Dazzles as E.T. this for Her 23rd Annual Halloween Party in New York City!

You can’t top Heidi Klum when it comes to dressing up for Halloween. Just like every year, Heidi put her best foot forward to Halloween 2024 party as she transformed into E.T for her highly anticipated costume reveal. Heidi hosted her 23rd annual Halloween party in New York City.

Heidi took inspiration from Steven Spielberg’s 1982 sci-fi classic E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, as she dressed to the nines as E.T. disguised in a hat and blonde wig. She came to the party alongside husband Tom Kaulitz, who too was dressed as an extra-terrestrial.

Heidi kept her fans guessing about look as she teased clues and hints at what they could expect. She even shared close-up videos on her Instagram showing her face blended into E.T.’s neck.

Heidi Klum has kept up the tradition of dressing in crazy Halloween costumes every year for the October 31 celebration. Previously, she dressed up as a peacock, a life-like worm, Princess Fiona from Shrek and Jessica Rabbit. She uses heavy prosthetics and often spends hours in the makeup chair. On how she nailed the look, she recently told PEOPLE, “There goes a lot into it because I wanted to be so spectacular that this is not something I can just throw together overnight. It takes a long time. It takes a lot of planning. And also then when I do the reveal, I want to have a special reveal because I know I have so many fans, and those particular Halloween fans are people who love also dressing up and coming up with amazing things.” Janelle Monáe also appeared as E.T. this year, revealing her own take on the iconic character. (Agencies)

