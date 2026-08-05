Henry Cavill to Executive Produce New ‘Warhammer 40,000’ Animated Event Series for Amazon

The game 'Warhammer 40,000' is set for an animated event series alongside the live-action series, reported Deadline. Additionally, Henry Cavill, who is set to star and EP the live-action series, is on board to executive produce, reported Deadline.

According to the outlet, the animated series, from Amazon MGM Studios, Blur Studios and Games Workshop, will be a spinoff of Secret Level, Prime Video's adult animated anthology series. The first season featured a "Warhammer 40,000" episode when it aired in late 2024.

Dave Wilson, who directed the 'Warhammer 40,000' episode of 'Secret Level' and served as the show's supervising director, is the co-creator and director of the new animated series. He is developing it alongside John Orloff. According to Deadline, 'Warhammer 40,000' is set in the far future, where humanity stands at the edge of what might be its brightest future, or its darkest age. The threats to humankind's empire are many: traitors driven by the fires of ambition, alien empires sworn to reclaim the stars and the corruption of reality by malevolent gods."

The 'Secret Level' creator Tim Miller will executive produce for Blur Studios alongside Cavill and Natalie Viscuso. Vertigo Entertainment's Roy Lee executive produces with Andy Smillie from Games Workshop.

The series is being developed in partnership with Amazon MGM Studios and Games Workshop.Amazon Studios secured global rights to the Warhammer 40,000 game from Games Workshop in 2022, which includes film, television and associated merchandising rights, reported Deadline.

This is the latest announcement of an Amazon project based on game IP. In addition to 'Secret Level,' Prime Video currently airs the popular series adaptation of the 'Fallout' video games, while the streamer is currently prepping a 'Tomb Raider' live-action show starring Sophie Turner. (ANI)

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