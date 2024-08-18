Meghan Markle re-wore mother-in-law Diana’s butterfly earrings

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are currently on their four-day visit to Colombia. And, like many others, Meghan is making sure to dominate the headlines. On the second day of their trip, the Duchess of Sussex paid a sweet tribute to her mother-in-law Princess Diana, by re-wearing a cute piece of butterfly earrings that once belonged to the late royal.

For the day outing, the Sussexes visited the elementary school Colegio La Giralda, in Bogotá. Dressed to the nines, the mother-of-two looked elegant in a beige blazer paired with a white shirt and black pants. Although, her look was simple, what made the headlines was her choice of jewellery.

The former actress re-wore the gold stud butterfly earrings, that belonged to Princess Diana. The late royal wore this beautiful piece of jewellery in 1986 during her state visit to Canada alongside King Charles.

Apart from the earrings, Markle accessorized her look with a Cartier Tank watch. She kept her makeup subtle, with glossy lips and kohl eyes.

Meghan chose to wear Diana’s earrings for her visit to kindergarten, where she interacted with the kids. This also recalls Diana’s special connection with children. For the unversed, the late Princess worked as a kindergarten teacher before she married then-Prince Charles. This is not the first time that the Duchess of Sussex has worn this beautiful piece of jewellery. She first wore them in 2018 in Australia after Kensington Palace announced she was pregnant.

Meanwhile, during their school visit, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had a fun time with school children and they even spoke in Spanish. (IANS)

Also Read: Meghan Markle talks about past suicidal thoughts (sentinelassam.com)