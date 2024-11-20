Hours After AR Rahman, His Bassist Mohini Dey Also Announces Divorce

MUMBAI: Oscar-winning singer and composer AR Rahman and his wife Saira Banu on Tuesday evening announced their separation after 29 years of marriage. Hours later, bassist Mohini Dey, who is part of Rahman's band, also announced a split from her husband.
Mohini and her composer husband, Mark Hartsuch, in a joint Instagram post, said they were ending their marriage.
The couple took to Instagram on Tuesday evening and shared a note that read, "With a heavy heart, Mark and I announce that we have separated. First, as a commitment to our friends and family, this is a mutual understanding between us. While we remain excellent friends, we both have decided that we want different things in life, and separation through mutual agreement was the best way to proceed."
She concluded the statement by urging friends and fans not to judge them and to support them in their big decisions, saying, "The big thing we want to wish is love to everyone out there in the world. We appreciate your support in all of the ways you have given it to us. Please honor the decision we have made by being positive toward us at this time and respecting our privacy. We would appreciate no judgments."
