Hours After AR Rahman, His Bassist Mohini Dey Also Announces Divorce

MUMBAI: Oscar-winning singer and composer AR Rahman and his wife Saira Banu on Tuesday evening announced their separation after 29 years of marriage. Hours later, bassist Mohini Dey, who is part of Rahman's band, also announced a split from her husband.

Mohini and her composer husband, Mark Hartsuch, in a joint Instagram post, said they were ending their marriage.

The couple took to Instagram on Tuesday evening and shared a note that read, "With a heavy heart, Mark and I announce that we have separated. First, as a commitment to our friends and family, this is a mutual understanding between us. While we remain excellent friends, we both have decided that we want different things in life, and separation through mutual agreement was the best way to proceed."