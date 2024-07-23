‘House of the Dragon’ fans react to Rhaenyra and Mysaria’s kiss

The war between the Blacks and Greens is intensifying! And both Aemond and Rhenyra are moving their pawns around the board for the iron throne in King’s Landing. Aegon II has finally gained consciousness but he sleeps 9 out of every 10 hours and mostly relies on poppy milk to function.

Both Aemond and Alicent are looking for Otto Hightower but he is hard to get in contact (the reasons are yet to be revealed). Ser Criston Cole, on the other hand, has been ordered to march to Harrenhal and attack Daemon along with the Lannisters.

Back at Dragonstone, Rhaenyra and Mysaria successfully manage to cause a riot in King’s Landing by sending food and supplies to the smallfolk. When she is questioned by Lord Celtigar, she turns around and slaps him, asserting her position as the Queen of the Seven Kingdoms.

Towards the end of the episode, we also see Rhaenyra and Mysaria kissing each other before they are interrupted by a knight who tells Rhaenyra that Seasmoke has accepted a rider.

With just two episodes left in “House of the Dragon season 2”, netizens are expressing their excitement online and are having a field day sharing memes.

One user wrote, “The queen slaps a man and kisses a woman, all in one episode, bonkers.” Another commented, “I really can’t wait to see how this saga goes, the good thing about House of Dragons is that we all know at the end of time The mad king will be murdered.”

A third comment read, “Man I love the House of the Dragon episode 6.” “This episode of House of The Dragon wasn’t all that but I know it serves a purpose for the build up. The next few should be action packed,’’said a fourth. A fifth comment read, “Rhaenyra and Mysaria’s kiss was so unexpected.” (Agencies)

