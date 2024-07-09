House of the Dragon" Season 2 Episode 4: Netizens are All Praise for Battle of Rook's Rest Ignites War with Epic Dragon Showdown

Aptly titled “Dance of the Dragons”, “House of the Dragon” Season 2 Episode 4 confirmed the beginning of the first real war of the season. The Rook’s Rest battle gave a glimpse of the bloodfest that’s in store in the coming episodes. The battle between The Greens and The Blacks is finally heating up and we got to see Meley tearing open Sunfyre and Vhagar stomping over soldiers in a brutal blood dance at the Rook’s Rest.

Deviating from the source, episode 4 reveals Aemond’s intentions to kill his sibling King Aegon, adding another interesting layer to the storyline. We also see Rhaenyra returning to Dragonstone after meeting Alicent at King’s Landing. After an epic dragon battle at Rook’s Rest, it’s unclear whether Rhaenys or Aegon has survived or not, however, it’s not looking good for either one.

“That was arguably the best 20 minutes of television I have seen since the Battle of the Bastards thank you @StreamOnMax @HouseofDragon that was fantastic. #HOTD S2E4 is easily the best of the season/show thus far,” wrote an X user. “Woah woah woah, things really starting to heat up in #HOTD S2E4,” said another.

A third user chimed in, “This episode had me jumping out of my chair. Unbelievable seeing the dragons fighting each other. Brilliant job to all special effects and actors. Absolutely stellar.” “This episode of “House of Dragon” has my jaw on the floor lmao,” read a fourth comment.

In the book, there’s no mention of Aemond purposely attacking Aegon. It actually states that all three dragons met in the sky and came crashing down to earth together. Only Aemond emerges from the fall while Aegon is found badly injured and barely holding on to his life. Sadly, Rhaenys’ charred body is found next to the corpse of Meleys. (Agencies)

