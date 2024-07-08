Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds wants to work with Ranveer Singh in Bollywood

Ranveer Singh turned 39 on June 6 and Marvel India celebrated the actor’s birthday in a very special way. Over his decade-long journey in Bollywood, Singh has carved a niche for himself with his prolific acting skills, dazzling fashion choices and energetic personality. However, on his B’day, the actor received an appreciation post from none other than Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds.

Marking Ranveer’s birthday on Saturday, Marvel India shared a video of Ryan Reynolds gushing over Ranveer. In the clip shared from a promoting event of Deadpool and Wolverine, the actor was asked who would be the one actor he would like to work with in Bollywood. After thinking for a few minutes, the actor took the name of Ranveer. Telling more about him to his friend and actor Hugh Jackman, he said, “I don’t know. Oh, Ranveer Singh is amazing. He has done the voice of Deadpool. But also very funny. Gushing on his fit body, Ryan went on to tell Hugh about him. Ryan added, “You think you are in shape? This guy makes you look like a crypt keeper. He is amazing.” For the unversed, Ranveer Singh has given his voice to the titular character of Wade Wilson in the dubbed Hindi version of “Deadpool” and “Deadpool 2”. (Agencies)

