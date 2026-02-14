Hrithik Roshan pens reflective note inspired by Wendell Berry

Hrithik Roshan shared a reflective note inspired by Wendell Berry, touching on change, freedom and self-realization.

The actor took to X, formerly called Twitter, where he shared a string of images of himself surrounded by nature, including snow-capped mountains, a serene lake and a clear blue sky. He posted a poetic note expressing an awakening to self and nature. “It is upon me now, in front of me. The unmistakable essence of myself in the things I see. Change is coming. Long overdue The world is churning anew,” Hrithik said. Reflecting on transformation and inner liberation, he added: “In the presence of still water, in the wild things around me. I see the nakedness shedding its covers coming out to be free. Free.. like wild things like me..” The note concluded on a contemplative tone: And I feel above me the day-blind stars waiting with their light. And for a time I rest in the grace of the world, Finally I am free. Inspired by the works of – Wendell Berry.” (IANS)

Also Read: ‘Spider-Noir’ trailer out: Nicolas Cage swings into gritty 1930s detective saga