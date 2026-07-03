'I Bow Down in Gratitude': Akshay Kumar Thanks Farida Jalal, Kiran Kumar Amid 'Welcome to the Jungle' Success

Actor Akshay Kumar has expressed heartfelt gratitude after the overwhelming response to 'Welcome to the Jungle', saying that words fall short of conveying his emotions. Sharing an emotional note on social media alongside a picture from the film, the actor thanked fans for showering the project with "unimaginable love" and paid special tribute to veteran actors Farida Jalal and Kiran Kumar.

"If a picture is worth a thousand words, this one for me is worth millions. Badi bi sahi keh rahi hai... THANK YOU is very small in front of what I feel right now," he wrote on Instagram.

Calling their blessings a driving force behind the film's success, Akshay concluded his message with a note of love from the entire team.

"While I am indebted to every single soul connected to Welcome to the Jungle, I bow down in gratitude to seniors like Farida ji and Kiran Sir. It must be their blessings which is seeing our film get such unimaginable love from all of you. Love you all from the whole team of Welcome To The Jungle. Jai Mahakal," he added.

Directed by Ahmed Khan, 'Welcome to the Jungle' also stars Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Aftab Shivdasani, Mukesh Tiwari, Yashpal Sharma, Kiran Kumar, Zakir Hussain, Vindu Dara Singh, Urvashi Rautela, Hemant Pandey, Brijendra Kala, Feroze Khan (Arjun), Late Pankaj Dheer, Puneet Issar, Sudesh Berry, Jeetu Verma, Vrihi Kodvara, Adityaa Singgh and Bhagya Bhanushali. (ANI)

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