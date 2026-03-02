Hundreds of flights cancelled world-wide after strategic air corridors close

NEW DELHI: The global aviation industry is under heavy strain after rising military tensions involving the United States, Israel, and Iran triggered widespread airspace closures across West Asia, disrupting flight operations around the world.

As of Sunday, airlines across regions have been forced to cancel or reroute flights after emergency safety restrictions were imposed on key air corridors.

Aviation industry estimates suggest that more than 700 flights have already been cancelled globally, while hundreds of others have been diverted to longer routes to avoid conflict zones. What initially began as limited safety measures has now turned into a broader operational crisis.

Large parts of West Asia, one of the most important transit regions for international aviation, are either fully closed to civilian aircraft or operating under tight navigation controls. Airspace over several countries, including Iran and Israel, has been affected, severely limiting normal flight movement.

Major aviation hubs in the Gulf region, including Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Doha, have also restricted traffic, leading to delays that are spreading across airline networks worldwide. Flights connecting Asia, Europe, and North America have been particularly impacted, as many of these routes depend on smooth passage through the Middle East.

Indian airlines are among the worst affected due to their heavy reliance on Gulf transit routes. IndiGo has cancelled more than 350 flights over a three-day period.

The airline cancelled 166 flights on March 1, followed by 162 on March 2 and 43 on March 3. These cancellations ac-count for nearly 7 to 8 per cent of its normal daily operations, which usually range between 2,100 and 2,200 flights.

Other Indian carriers, including Air India and Air India Express, have also suspended or rerouted several services to the Gulf and West Asia following security advisories and airspace restrictions.

Globally, the disruption has put pressure on major international airlines as well. Gulf carriers such as Emirates have cancelled or diverted flights, while European operators like Lufthansa have adjusted schedules to ensure passenger safe-ty.

To bypass restricted zones, aircraft are being forced to take longer alternative routes. This has increased flight dura-tions, fuel usage and overall operating costs for airlines, adding financial stress at a time when the industry is still recover-ing from earlier global shocks. (IANS)

