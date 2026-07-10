‘I just look at maybe it’s late, but not too late’: Harmanpreet Kaur Ahead of Historic Lord’s Test

London: Terming it a "very big moment" for women's cricket, India captain Harmanpreet Kaur on Thursday said walking out for the historic Test match against England at Lord's, which starts on Friday, will be the fulfilment of a childhood dream. The one-off clash against England will also be the first time Lord’s will host a women’s Test match.

"It's a very big moment for all of us. As a captain and as a player, I'm really looking forward to this opportunity. As kids, we always dreamt about playing Test matches, and playing at Lord’s was one of our dreams. I'm so happy that we have got this opportunity. Other girls are also very excited, and as a team, we are really looking forward to this opportunity," Harmanpreet said in the pre-match press conference.

Further reflecting on the historical weight of the fixture, Harmanpreet gave a glimpse into the discussion within the Indian camp around it. "Yes, we were having a discussion that after so many years, this match is going to happen. It took us so many years to feel that women can also be part of the Lord’s Test matches. IANS

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