Harmanpreet to Lead Unchanged India Squad as Defending Champions at 2026 Asian Games

Mumbai: The BCCI on Tuesday announced a Harmanpreet Kaur-led 15-member squad for the upcoming 2026 Asian Games. The selection committee has shown faith in the same contingent that featured in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, with left-hand batter and wicketkeeper G Kamalini’s inclusion inplace of Yastika Bhatia remaining the only change.

India will head into the 2026 Asian Games, scheduled to be played in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, from September 19 to October 4, as the defending champions, having clinched the historic gold medal in the women’s cricket competition at the previous edition of the Asian Games held in Hangzhou, China. IANS

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