ICW 2026: Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth bring regal romance to Jayanti Reddy's couture showcase

Indian cinema's one of the most beloved couples Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth emerged as the highlight of the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) Hyundai India Couture Week (ICW) 2026 on Tuesday evening, walking as the exclusive showstoppers for designer Jayanti Reddy at the Taj Palace hotel in New Delhi.

The actor couple closed the showcase hand-in-hand, bringing a blend of heritage-inspired fashion and contemporary elegance to the runway.

Their coordinated appearance complemented Jayanti Reddy's latest couture collection, which drew inspiration from the cultural legacy of Hyderabad and the craftsmanship of the Nizami era.

Aditi Rao Hydari wore a gold and beige embellished peplum-style bodice paired with a flared sharara skirt featuring intricate zardozi embroidery, beadwork and sequins. She completed the look with a choker set, pin-straight hair tucked behind her ears and a bold lip.

Siddharth matched the collection's aesthetic in a heavily embroidered beige sherwani jacket worn unbuttoned with draped dhoti-style trousers. He accessorised the outfit with a multi-layered pearl and emerald statement necklace.

Jayanti Reddy also appeared on the runway alongside the showstoppers in a shimmering sheer beige embroidered top paired with tailored white trousers. Her latest collection 'The Glided Era' showcased heritage textiles, antique floral motifs and a neutral colour palette that highlighted intricate hand embroidery and craftsmanship. (ANI)

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