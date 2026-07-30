Supreme Court refuses to halt release of ‘Mahaprabhu Jagannath’

The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to stay the release of the animated film Mahaprabhu Jagannath and dismissed applications seeking to stop its screening, observing that the film did not undermine the devotion or reverence associated with Lord Jagannath.

A Bench of Justices B.V. Nagarathna and R. Mahadevan declined to modify its July 17 order, which had permitted the film's release after the conclusion of the Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri on July 28. The applications had been filed by the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration and a devotee seeking to block the release.

During the hearing, the Bench expressed concern over the growing tendency to seek judicial bans on artistic works on the grounds of religious sensitivity. It observed that restricting creative expression in such a manner could prevent films, television serials, paintings and other artistic depictions based on Hindu mythology from being made.

The court also rejected objections to portraying Lord Jagannath in animated form, noting that the film had been created for children. It orally remarked that if artistic works were curtailed merely because they offended certain individuals, even the many versions of the Ramayana and Mahabharata could not exist.

Odisha Advocate General Pritambar Acharya, appearing for the temple administration, argued that the film depicted Lord Jagannath in inappropriate forms. However, the Bench remained unconvinced and dismissed the applications.

After passing the order, the court told the film's producer that he was free to make any changes he considered appropriate based on his own conscience, while making it clear that the judiciary would not sit in judgment over such creative decisions. The producer had approached the apex court after the High Court banned the film's nationwide release on July 15, citing deviations from the Skanda Purana. The Supreme Court had subsequently allowed the film's release only after the completion of the Rath Yatra. (ANI)

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