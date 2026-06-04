Idris Elba Knighted by King Charles at Windsor Castle for Services to Young People

King Charles knighted actor Idris Elba in an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle on Tuesday. The 'Head of State' actor recieved the honour of knighthood for services to young people. The Royal Family shared the photos from the investiture ceremony on their Instagram handle showcasing King Charles tapping a sword on Idris Alba's shoulders as he knelt to recieve his honour of knighthood.

"Congratulations to everyone who received honours at today's Investiture ceremonies, hosted by The King at Windsor Castle. Sir Idris Elba for services to young people," the Royal Family captioned the carousel. The 'Wire' actor reposted the story on his Instagram story while expressing his gratitude to the Royal family for the knighthood honour.

"We are thankful. The work continues," The Wire alum wrote over another photo that showed him sporting his medal and holding hands with his wife, Sabrina Elba, at the castle grounds. The star tagged the handles for Sabrina's Instagram and the Elba Hope Foundation, the charity the couple co-founded in 2022 to support diaspora communities and create greater opportunities. (ANI)

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