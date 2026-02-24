If we have shown anything wrong, I will quit filmmaking: Kamakhya Singh defends 'The Kerala Story 2'

The upcoming film 'The Kerala Story 2' has ignited debate even before hitting theatres, with its trailer drawing sharply divided reactions across audiences and commentators. Scheduled for release on February 27, the film has once again placed its makers at the centre of controversy over its narrative and thematic focus. National Award-winning director Kamakhya Narayan Singh has addressed the criticism head-on, responding to concerns surrounding the film's subject matter and his role as a filmmaker.

The trailer of 'The Kerala Story 2' has been described by some as presenting a "brutal truth," while others have labelled it "propaganda."

The film explores themes of religious conversion and coercion, with its story set across Kerala, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. As discussions intensify online and offline, Singh has emphasized his commitment to research and integrity in filmmaking. (ANI)

Also Read: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma arrive at Mumbai airport, greets paps