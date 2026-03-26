Imran Khan Criticizes Modern Films for Lacking Empathy and Emotional Depth

Bollywood actor Imran Khan, popularly remembered as Jai in the superhit movie Jaane Tu Yaa Jaane Na, believes that stories and characters in today’s films are missing empathy, kindness and emotional depth.

During an AMA (Ask Me Anything) session on Reddit, the actor shared his thoughts and feelings while interacting with fans and reflecting on the current state of cinema in Bollywood.

A fan wrote, “Nowadays it’s just cash-grab sequels with little to none relevance from its predecessor and actioners almost every other week, missing the good old genre. You used to be the king of this feel good genre, really need more of this now. I was super thrilled to hear, when you would be making a comeback with Danish Aslam’s ‘adhure hum adhure tum’.”

“Had been waiting for Netflix to announce their 2026 slate and got badly disappointed not getting to see a glimpse/teaser of your upcoming film.”

Responding to the comment, Imran said, “Thank you! I agree, I do feel like there are certain emotional notes that are largely unrepresented in movies nowadays; there’s a distinct lack of empathy, kindness and responsibility in our stories and characters.”

Talking about his movie, he further added, “We consciously crafted Adhure Hum Adhure Tum to cater to these under-represented ideas. The film is in post production right now, we hope to release it in the later part of this year, but that decision rests with Netflix.” (IANS)

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