Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 to Premiere in Theatres Before Netflix Debut

It’s time to return to the world of Hawkins with Stranger Things: Tales From ’85. But ahead of its release on Netflix, the makers have announced that the beloved series will also be released in theatres.

In 2016, Stranger Things was released on Netflix, and it quickly grabbed everyone’s attention. Nine years later, in 2025, the world said goodbye to Hawkins with the end of the series. However, that doesn’t mean we will never return to Hawkins. Months after the original series ended, the time has come to go back to the town with the same gang, the only difference being that this time, it will be animated.

Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 will be released on Netflix on April 23, 2026. However, before its debut on the streaming platform, the spin-off will hit the big screens on April 18. The first two episodes of the series will be made available to watch.

The screenings will take place at select theatres on April 18 at 12 pm and 3 pm local time in 34 theatres across the US.

The shows will also be held at the Paris Theatre in New York and the Netflix House in Philadelphia. (Agencies)

Also Read: ‘We’re losing legendary people every year’: Oscars executive responds to Dharmendra, Eric Dane omission from In Memoriam