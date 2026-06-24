Imtiaz Ali Overwhelmed by International Praise for ‘Main Vaapas Aaunga’

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali is basking in the success of his latest romantic drama Main Vaapas Aaunga, which continues to win hearts among audiences and the film fraternity alike. The film has emerged as a strong performer at the box office, registering an impressive 130 per cent jump in collections during its second week in theatres.

Speaking on Yuvaa’s Be A Man, Yaar podcast, Ali expressed gratitude for the overwhelming appreciation pouring in from across the world. He said he was deeply moved to see viewers connect with the story and discover reflections of their own lives and experiences in the film.

The director also shared anecdotes about the encouragement he has received from several prominent figures in the industry. According to Ali, veteran filmmaker Shekhar Kapur regularly calls him to enquire about the film’s daily box office collections, while actor-writer Piyush Mishra has been sending him videos showing packed theatres and congratulating him on the film’s success.

Ali further revealed that veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai offered words of reassurance and encouragement, telling him not to worry about the film’s future as audiences were embracing it wholeheartedly.

The film has also received praise from several Bollywood personalities. Filmmaker and actor Anurag Kashyap shared a heartfelt note on social media, applauding Ali’s latest cinematic venture.

Meanwhile, Ghai described Main Vaapas Aaunga as a “beautiful poetic love story” and lauded its narrative style, performances and cinematic presentation. After watching the film, he congratulated Ali for creating what he called a distinctive and accomplished work.

Ghai also praised the performances of Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina, Sharvari and Diljit Dosanjh. Calling the film’s storytelling approach “classic,” he said the movie deserved applause for its artistic ambition and extended his best wishes to Ali and the entire team. (IANS/ANI)

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