Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif make first public outing after son’s birth

Actor couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were seen stepping out together in Mumbai on Sunday evening, in what is being seen as one of their first proper public appearances together after the birth of their son.

The couple, who were spotted at Mumbai airport on Sunday evening, kept their look simple and stylish. The actress chose an oversized black coat with black pants and chunky sneakers. She completed her look with dark sunglasses. Vicky went for a relaxed style in a black T-shirt and trousers, layered with a brown suede jacket and a cap, along with beige sneakers.

Videos of their outing quickly spread on social media, with fans reacting warmly. Katrina has mostly stayed away from public events after becoming a mother, which made this appearance special for many.

The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Vihaan Kaushal, on November 7, 2025. They had shared the news earlier with a heartfelt message announcing the arrival of their "bundle of joy." (ANI)

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