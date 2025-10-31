Is Tobey Maguire planning to reprise his role as Spider-Man?

Is Tobey Maguire coming back to the Spider-Man multiverse? Decades after the actor first donned the iconic superhero suit in Sam Raimi’s 2002 Spider-Man, the character might just be making a comeback. Hollywood screenwriter Mattson Tomlin dropped major hints recently, which seem to suggest that Maguire will be coming back to play the friendly neighbourhood superhero. Tomlin, who co-wrote The Batman: Part II, recently sparked fan frenzy on social media after revealing his interest in writing Spider-Man 4 with Tobey Maguire returning as Peter Parker. Responding to a fan’s query on X, Tomlin wrote, “Honestly, right now my main interest in this respect would be to write a Spider-Man 4 where Tobey’s Spider-Man is juggling being a husband and a father.”

The writer admitted that he was drawn to the idea of an older and more mature Peter Parker. ‘Spider-Man as a father is where I gravitate towards given the last eight films.’

Tomlin’s post reignited hopes among fans who have long wanted to see Maguire reprise his role in a standalone film. Maguire reprised his role, along with Andrew Garfield, as they appeared alongside Tom Holland in Spider-Man: No Way Home. The film brought together three generations of Peter Parkers from different universes in one film- creating one of the biggest cinematic moments in Marvel history.

The reunion also led to hopes for a possible reboot of Maquire’s Spider-Man.

When another fan followed up over the weekend asking if there had been “any movement” on the idea, Tomlin offered a cryptic yet optimistic response: “Slow and steady wins the race… There won’t be anything to say about that for a long time (if ever!) because it involves a lot of people and politics and things going right that have nothing to do with me, but I haven’t gotten a ‘no’ yet!” (Agencies)

Also Read: Delhi High Court dismisses plea against ‘The Taj Story,’ clears path for film’s release